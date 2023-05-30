Bank of America Corp DE Sells 50,368 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,995,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,368 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.91% of Cincinnati Financial worth $306,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.