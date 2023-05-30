Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 264,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.29% of Tractor Supply worth $321,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $211.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.69. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

