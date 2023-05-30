Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,814,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.50% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $326,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,486,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $191.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $209.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

