Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $40.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 18.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

