BARK (BARK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect BARK to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BARK stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. BARK has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BARK during the first quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BARK in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BARK by 121.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BARK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

