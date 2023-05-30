Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methode Electronics in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

MEI stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,434,000 after purchasing an additional 390,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $14,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

