BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.60. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $2.6485 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.76%.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

