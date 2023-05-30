Benchmark Boosts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $125.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.36.

PDD stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $80.85. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

