Best Buy Co., Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,761.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

