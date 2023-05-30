BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $172.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioNTech from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX opened at $105.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $188.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.21.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.98 earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

