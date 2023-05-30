biote (BTMD) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare biote to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for biote and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 biote Competitors 215 568 819 46 2.42

biote currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 92.59%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 101.60%. Given biote’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe biote has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million -$970,000.00 90.02 biote Competitors $272.62 million -$110.28 million -1.70

This table compares biote and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

biote’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than biote. biote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares biote and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% biote Competitors -10.39% -89.02% 21.35%

Summary

biote beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

