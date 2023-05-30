Bitsubishi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71.21 (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Bitsubishi has a total market capitalization of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsubishi token can currently be purchased for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitsubishi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitsubishi Profile

Bitsubishi was first traded on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsubishi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitsubishi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsubishi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.