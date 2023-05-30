Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Up 23.8% in May

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXSL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

BXSL stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.45. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.75 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 46.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 104.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $222,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,630,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,288,000 after purchasing an additional 73,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,508,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,069,000 after purchasing an additional 280,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,311,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

