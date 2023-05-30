BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.
KVUE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.
Kenvue Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $27.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue
About Kenvue
Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.
See Also
