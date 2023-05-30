Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 136,659 shares of company stock valued at $147,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Recommended Stories

