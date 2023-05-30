Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHFAL opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

