Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BHFAL opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.39.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAL)
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.