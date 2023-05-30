BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.87.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

