BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

