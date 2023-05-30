BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSI opened at $284.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

