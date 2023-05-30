BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of PNM Resources worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 697.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 984,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 101.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after buying an additional 686,696 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PNM Resources by 101.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,244,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after buying an additional 627,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PNM Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $15,929,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.