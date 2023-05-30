BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,078 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,846,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco Company Profile

CCJ stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.