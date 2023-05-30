BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.47 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

