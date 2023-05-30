BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.69 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $211.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.04, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average is $178.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $217.05.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,481 shares of company stock valued at $52,729,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

