BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 8.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.43 and its 200 day moving average is $293.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.75.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

