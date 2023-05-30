BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

