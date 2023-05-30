BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.10 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

EW opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,174.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

