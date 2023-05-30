BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.32 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

