BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.61 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.3 %

ADM stock opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

