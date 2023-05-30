BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,202 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TFC opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

