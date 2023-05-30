BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.10 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.3 %

Lam Research stock opened at $628.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $633.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

