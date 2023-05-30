BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.18 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $278.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.