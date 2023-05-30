BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $5.04 Million in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

MGY stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

