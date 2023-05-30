BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,976 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.