BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,668,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,905,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after buying an additional 109,491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $235.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.88.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

