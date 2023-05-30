BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,907 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 179,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,235,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

