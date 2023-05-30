BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 12,739 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

