BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,495 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $224.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.78. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

