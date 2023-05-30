BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,795 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.21. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

