BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,487 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.