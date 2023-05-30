Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $850.00 at Evercore ISI

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $708.16.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $812.73 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $814.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

