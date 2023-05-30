Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $0.92 on Monday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

