Brokerages Set Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Acciona from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Acciona Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $172.60 on Thursday. Acciona has a 12-month low of $157.90 and a 12-month high of $211.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.66 and a 200-day moving average of $190.39.

About Acciona

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

