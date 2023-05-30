Brokerages Set Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Price Target at $121.25

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a one year low of $86.54 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ashland by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.