Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $212.29

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after acquiring an additional 561,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $162.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

