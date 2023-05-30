Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) PT at $6.38

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 486,589 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.