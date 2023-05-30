Brokerages Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT at $27.10

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 3,500 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $104,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.61 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $246.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

