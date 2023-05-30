Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Target Price at GBX 2,041.67

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,041.67 ($25.23).

A number of analysts have commented on CPG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.95) to GBX 2,385 ($29.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.48) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($20.08) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.57) to GBX 2,200 ($27.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

CPG stock opened at GBX 2,216 ($27.39) on Friday. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,630.50 ($20.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,250 ($27.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97. The firm has a market cap of £38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,954.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,088.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,966.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,933.33%.

In related news, insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($24.07), for a total value of £20,005.96 ($24,723.13). 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

