Brokerages Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) PT at $16.33

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 104,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Crescent Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 144,976 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 118,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Crescent Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 839,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Crescent Energy stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $684.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 65.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.