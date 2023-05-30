Brokerages Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) PT at $16.33

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 104,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Crescent Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 144,976 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 118,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Crescent Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 839,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Price Performance
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $684.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 65.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
