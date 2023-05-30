Brokerages Set Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Target Price at $2.35

Shares of Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered Jushi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. Jushi has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi ( OTCMKTS:JUSHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 161.43% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Jushi will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Further Reading

