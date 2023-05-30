Brokerages Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target at $17.83

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSTG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at $265,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 59,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of NSTG opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.64. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

See Also

